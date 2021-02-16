45 arrested in 2 ' Ndrangheta ops

(Di martedì 16 febbraio 2021) It is the biggest mafia trial in Italy since the so - called 'maxi - trial' of Cosa Nostra in Sicily from 1986 to 1992. The trial, which is expected to last around three years, has over 300 ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : arrested Ndrangheta

AGI - Agenzia Italia

Several bosses and capos of various clans werein a probe that has uncovered more evidence of how ', which controls the European cocaine trade, has infiltrated the economic fabric ......trafficking gang near Lecco north of Milan allegedly led by a top member of the Calabria - based 'mafia, Italy's richest and most powerful crime outfit, Cosimo Vallelonga. Those...MILAN, FEB 9 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 18 people on suspicion of trafficking in illicit waste including toxic and radioactive substances in northern Italy. Some 10 people were taken into cu ...ROME, FEB 16 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a total of 45 people in two operations against the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia, Italy's richest and most powerful organised crime outfit. In the ...