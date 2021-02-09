Ideal Power Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ideal Power

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) (the "Company" or ""), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B - TRAN bi - directionalswitches, ...Lightweight and versatile, the11 isfor deep cleaning the entire home to provide dust - free stay - at - home experience during lockdowns. Weighing just 1.4kg, the sleek and ergonomic ...This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005367/en/ nuSIM is an integrated SIM solution dedicated to the IoT market, allowing ...BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will officially launch its POWER 11 cordless vacuum for the European markets. Focused on performance, ...