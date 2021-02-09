Ideal Power Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock (Di martedì 9 febbraio 2021) B - TRAN is a unique double - sided bi - directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional Power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B - TRAN ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ideal PowerIdeal Power Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR) (the "Company" or "Ideal Power"), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B - TRAN bi - directional power switches, ...
TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes
Lightweight and versatile, the POWER 11 is ideal for deep cleaning the entire home to provide dust - free stay - at - home experience during lockdowns. Weighing just 1.4kg, the sleek and ergonomic ...
Fibocom to Deliver Top-Class Commercial-Ready nuSIM IoT Module
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005367/en/ nuSIM is an integrated SIM solution dedicated to the IoT market, allowing ...
TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes
BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand under Xiaomi ecological chain will officially launch its POWER 11 cordless vacuum for the European markets. Focused on performance, ...
Ideal PowerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ideal Power