Manchester City | Guardiola | «Altri positivi | dobbiamo adattarci»

(Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) Pepha parlato in conferenza stampa in vista della gara contro il Birmingham. Ecco le parole del tecnico delPepè intervenuto in conferenza stampa verso la gara di FA Cup contro il Birmingham.– «Kyle e Gabriel sono tornati in panchina Old Trafford, vedremo come reagiranno. Ederson, Ferran e Tommy sono negativi, forse possono allenarsi venerdì. Eric e Cole sono stati isolati dopo essere risultati». COVID – «È un mistero come le persone che risultano positive reagiranno in seguito. Ogni caso è diverso: alcuni si sentono esausti,meglio. Ecco perché devi vedere come si sentono dopo le sessioni di allenamento. Ecco perché è ancora un mistero in questi termini». ASSENZE – «È meglio avere tutti, ma quando non è ...

BetclicPortugal : Quarta-feira! ???? Athletic Bilbau - Barcelona ???? St. Etienne - PSG ???? Sampdoria - Inter ???? AC Milan - Juventus… - tancredipalmeri : Guardiola annuncia che il Manchester City giocherà la prossima partita con il Chelsea. Inoltre spiega di aver parl… - AdityaEduarto : RT @TUTTOJUVE_COM: Corsport - Juve, piace Amad Traore dell'Atalanta: c'è anche il Manchester City - Citizens_INA94 : ?? | ON THIS DAY in 2014??? ??? Manchester City 6-0 West Ham ??? 12' ?? Alvaro Negredo??? 26' ? Alvaro Negredo??? 40… - sportli26181512 : #UltimeNotizieCalcioNapolieaggiornamentih24 Man City, nuovo trofeo in bacheca per i cityzens: Mansour acquista la F… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Manchester City

Newcastle were the first Premier League team to feel the full extent of Covid-19 earlier this season with Steve Bruce believing a suspension is the only way to protect players; a total of four Premier ...English clubs - including Sunderland - have been targeted by American investors in recent years and Michael Dell’s involvement in the Burnley takeover has now been revealed.