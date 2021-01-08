Arrow: The CW rinuncia allo spinoff al femminile con Katherine McNamara (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) The CW ha annunciato ufficialmente che lo spinoff al femminile di Arrow con star Katherine McNamara non verrà realizzato. Lo spinoff di Arrow tutto al femminile, con un cast guidato da Katherine McNamara, non verrà realizzato: The CW ha svelato di aver abbandonato il progetto che era in fase di sviluppo dal 2019. La serie avrebbe dovuto intitolarsi Green Arrow and the Canaries e il pilot era stato trasmesso come un episodio dell'ottava stagione della serie con star Stephen Amell, andato in onda sugli schermi americani nel gennaio 2020. Lo spinoff di Arrow avrebbe dovuto avere come protagoniste Mia Smoak, ovvero Green Arrow, Laurel Lance e Dinah Drake. I ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) The CW ha annunciato ufficialmente che loaldicon starnon verrà realizzato. Loditutto al, con un cast guidato da, non verrà realizzato: The CW ha svelato di aver abbandonato il progetto che era in fase di sviluppo dal 2019. La serie avrebbe dovuto intitolarsi Greenand the Canaries e il pilot era stato trasmesso come un episodio dell'ottava stagione della serie con star Stephen Amell, andato in onda sugli schermi americani nel gennaio 2020. Lodiavrebbe dovuto avere come protagoniste Mia Smoak, ovvero Green, Laurel Lance e Dinah Drake. I ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Arrow The Green Arrow and the Canaries: The CW decide di non ordinare la serie Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow Green Arrow and the Canaries: The CW decide di non ordinare la serie

Arrow: The CW rinuncia allo spinoff al femminile con Katherine McNamara

