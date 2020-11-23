Italy should stand up for HK’s freedom | says activist Nathan Law

Leggi su formiche

(Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) On Monday, three leaders of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong handed themselves to authorities. Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam pleaded guilty to charges of unauthorised assembly and were immediately jailed. They are now awaiting trial, to be held next week, and risk up to five years of prison time. The trio belonged to Demosisto, the most prominent pro-democracy political party in Hong Kong, which has been disbanded following mainland China’s imposition of the new Hong Kong national security law this summer. That law effectively cemented Beijing’s grip on the once semi-autonomous city. Under the guise of security, the Chinese Communist Party extended its jurisdiction over Hong Kong, cracking down on the city’s last shrouds of democracy. The co-founder and co-chairman of Demosisto,Law, fled Hong Kong in July to rally up international support against ...