CEIBS Soars to #2 Globally in the Financial Times' 2020 EMBA Ranking (Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/
China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) has soared to #2 in the Financial Times' 2020 Ranking of the world's top 100 EMBA programmes. This is the third consecutive year CEIBS' Global EMBA has appeared in the top five and is the highest ever Ranking for a stand-alone EMBA programme in Asia. In January, the school's full-time MBA programme was also ranked #5 Globally and #1 in Asia for the second consecutive year. The Ranking further cements CEIBS' position as one of the top business schools in the world. Due to its strong methodology and broad participation, the ... Leggi su iltempo
