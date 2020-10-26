CEIBS Soars to #2 Globally in the Financial Times' 2020 EMBA Ranking

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 26 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 26,/PRNewswire/China Europe International Business School () has soared to #2 in theof the world's top 100programmes. This is the third consecutive year' Globalhas appeared in the top five and is the highest everfor a stand-aloneprogramme in Asia. In January, the school's full-time MBA programme was also ranked #5and #1 in Asia for the second consecutive year. Thefurther cements' position as one of the top business schools in the world. Due to its strong methodology and broad participation, the ...