Xinhua Silk Road | Green transformation vital for coal coking dev and B&R energy cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green, low carbon, and beneficial to local economic and social ...

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Green, low carbon, and beneficial to local economic and social development are important considerations for international Belt and Road (B&R) cooperation, said Wu Yin, former deputy director with the National energy Administration (NEA) and vice chairman with China energy Research Society. Speaking at the 3rd Belt and Road Seminar on Green Development of coal coking Industry, Wu's idea of Green transformation for energy cooperation especially in energy industry was echoed by experts and enterprise representatives from home and abRoad at the event. The Belt and Road Initiative ...
