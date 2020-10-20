Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 20 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/, low carbon, and beneficial to local economic and social development are important considerations for international Belt and(B&R), said Wu Yin, former deputy director with the NationalAdministration (NEA) and vice chairman with ChinaResearch Society. Speaking at the 3rd Belt andSeminar onDevelopment ofIndustry, Wu's idea offorespecially inindustry was echoed by experts and enterprise representatives from home and abat the event. The Belt andInitiative ...