“A Promised Land”: il libro dell’ex Presidente Obama (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) Il volume uscirà dopo le elezioni americane Uscirà il prossimo 17 novembre, il primo dei due volumi autobiografici sulla vita dell’ex Potus, ovvero Barack Obama. View this post on Instagram There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still. In the book, I’ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went ... Leggi su 361magazine
