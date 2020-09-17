Dal mondo delle nuvole arrivano i CloudeesMILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: PRIMA WORLD CUPSquare annuncia Final Fantasy xvi per ps5Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su Instagram

"A Promised Land" | il libro dell'ex Presidente Obama

Il volume uscirà dopo le elezioni americane Uscirà il prossimo 17 novembre, il primo dei ...

“A Promised Land”: il libro dell’ex Presidente Obama (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) Il volume uscirà dopo le elezioni americane Uscirà il prossimo 17 novembre, il primo dei due volumi autobiografici sulla vita dell’ex Potus, ovvero Barack Obama. View this post on Instagram There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still. In the book, I’ve also tried to give readers a sense of the personal journey that Michelle and I went ...
