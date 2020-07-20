Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. JemisinGTA ONLINE: Ricompense triple in The Vespucci JobLa mascherina che protegge dal virus: come sceglierlaMaddalena Corvaglia: il costume da bagnina infiamma i social

Zoomlion' s Localized Strategy Wins Recognition in Global High-end Markets

CHANGSHA, China, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., ...

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has scored continuous Global success in the first-half of 2020, including the record-breaking export of tower cranes to South Korea, delivery of its latest ZAT2000 all-terrain crane to Qatar, and new orders of T6515-8KC tower cranes from Slovenia. Zoomlion has increased R&D investments to innovate and optimize products for customers worldwide, as well as providing comprehensive services that will enhance its competitiveness. "'Localization' has always been at the core of Zoomlion's strategic Global development, it's not only reflected in conducting businesses with local agents, but also developing products that would suit the local construction conditions and user ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

