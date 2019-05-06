Schumacher. The Official App aggiornata e anche in italiano (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2019) Schumacher. The Official App now also speaks Italian: the virtual museum of the Formula 1 record world champion offers motor sport fans an even deeper experience, expanded in many areas, and impresses with content in Augemented Reality. But the most endearing gesture comes from the fans themselves – three tifosi have translated the entire app … L'articolo Schumacher. The Official App aggiornata e anche in italiano MotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.
motorinolimits
BarbaraPremoli : Schumacher. The Official App aggiornata e anche in italiano - MotoriNoLimits : Schumacher. The Official App aggiornata e anche in italiano - fabio4986 : @PieroLadisa @ayrtonsenna @schumacher Beh non c’è paragone! #Senna tutta la vita....e se #Senna non fosse morto, i… -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Schumacher The