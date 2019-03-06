gamepare

(Di mercoledì 6 marzo 2019)of theè già disponibile in tutto il mondo per Xbox One, PlayStation4 e PC Windows/Steam. Il Season Pass è disponibile, mentre "The's' può essere acquistato ...

GamepareIt : “The Serpent’s Heart” la nuova avventura DLC di Shadow of the Tomb Raider, è ora disponibile -->… - GamesNewsFinder : Xbox & Switch News: The Serpent’s Heart, la nuova avventura DLC di Shadow of the Tomb Raider, è ora disponibile… - mySN1GhTM4R3 : RT @GamesPaladinsIT: The Serpent’s Heart, la nuova avventura DLC di Shadow of the Tomb Raider, è ora disponibile -