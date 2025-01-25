Justcalcio.com - Southampton vs Newcastle in TV? Stream in live della Premier League

Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web:Guarda oggivsmentre il lato inferiorecerca di tirar fuori un turbamento contro le Magpies di altollo, la cui eccellente corsa di risultati è stata portata a una fine enfatica con una sconfitta per 4-1 a Bournemouth l’ultima volta.Qui, Quattrofourtwo Ti offre tutti i dettagli su come guardarevss e canali TV, ovunque tu sia nel mondo.Informazioni chiave• Data divs: Sabato 25 gennaio 2025• Tempo di kick-off divs: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET• Sede divs: St Mary’s Stadium,vsTV &ing: Peacock (US) Fubo (Canada) Optus (Australia)• Guarda da qualsiasi luogo: Prova NordVPN senza rischivsin TV nel Regno Unito?Sfortunatamente, non ci sarà alcun flussodivso copertura televisiva nel Regno Unito in quanto questo apparecchio è soggetto al blackout delle 15:00.