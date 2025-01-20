KuCoin Launches Official Trump Token on Spot Trading Platform
VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/
KuCoin, a top global exchange, is thrilled to announce the addition of the Official Trump (Trump) Token to its Spot Trading Platform, a milestone reflecting their commitment to broadening the diverse Trading portfolio. Trading for Trump begins with a call auction on January 18, 2025, from 13:00 to 14:00 UTC, followed by regular Trading at 14:00 UTC. Deposits are open immediately on the SOL-SPL network, with withdrawals starting at 10:00 on January 19, 2025.$Trump Token encapsulates a moment that transcended into a viral meme, symbolizing a remarkable chapter in digital culture. This Token leverages the viral nature of modern memes to offer a unique asset in the blockchain space. The Token is supported on KuCoin by Trading bots including Spot Grid, Infinity Grid, and AI-driven strategies, enhancing Trading flexibility and options for users.
