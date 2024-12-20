Zonawrestling.net - Zona Wrestling Awards 2024 – Character of the Year

Venerdì 20 dicembre. Mancano quattro giorni a Natale ma il nostro sito non si ferma mai. I nostri Award continuano e oggi tocca al numero 5: ilof the. In un’epoca nella quale molti dei lottatori ormai impersonano se stessi, è difficile trovareconvincenti e che non siano soltanto delle mere caricature. Vediamo chi, in questo, avrà passato l’esame di. Buona lettura a tutti.IiAWARD –OF THEiGIOVANNI 3p – The Rock2p – Toni Storm1p – Liv MorganLUCA GRANDI3p – The Rock2p – Cody Rhodes1p – Joe HendryDANILO3p – Dominik Mysterio 2p – Liv Morgan1p – MJF SIMONE SPADA3p – Joe Hendry2p – Rhea Ripley 1p – Toni StormSERGIO3p – The Rock2p – Swerve Strickland2p – Drew McIntyreGIUSEPPE3p – Mariah May2p – The Rock1p – Swerve StrciklandANGELO3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Gunther1p – Drew McIntyreCLAUDIO3p – Cody Rhodes2p – Joe Hendry1p – Dominik MysterioDORIAN3p – The Rock 2p – Dominik Mysterio 1p – Drew McIntyreENRICO3p – Mariah May 2p – Joe Hendry1p – Kyle FletcherVINCENZO3p – Joe Hendry2p – Drew McIntyre1p – Dominik Mysterio VALENTINA3p – Drew McIntyre2p – Uncle Howdy1p – Nia JaxANTONIO LUCA 3p – Rhea Ripley 2p – Uncle Howdy1p – Damian PriestALDO3p – The Rock2p – Joe Hendry1p – Young BucksALESSIO3p – Jey Uso2p – Joe Hendry1p – The RockALVIN3p – The Rock2p – Tony D1p – Swrve StricklandGIROLAMO3p – The Rock2p – Wyatt Sicks1p – LA KnightKNEES2FACES3p – The Rock2p – Toni Storm1p – Joe HendryiiCHARCATER OF THEiiQuando uno ha talento, ha talento e basta.