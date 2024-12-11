RFOptic has launched its new RFoF Ultra product series to meet the rising demand for RF over Fiber links and subsystems for 12GHz and above
The compact RFoF Ultra solution has an excellent price-performance ratio, making it suitable for standalone and subsystem configurations where size, weight, and power consumption are crucial, and RFoF HSFDR product deployment is less suitable
RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions, announced today that it launched its RFoF Ultra product series to meet the demand of customers in the Electronic Warfare market who need coax replacement at frequencies of 100MHz to 12GHz and up to 18GHz. The RFoF Ultra series shares the RFoF programmable series' small dimensions. "At the request of our customers, we have developed our new RFoFUltra product line for frequencies up to 18Ghz. The RFoFUltra series is a cost-effective alternative for our standard RF over Fiber High SFDR up to 18GHz off-the-shelf solutions.
