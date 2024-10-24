Mister Movie | Lauren LaVera si unisce a Djimon Hounsou in “The Monster”: una nuova avventura horror (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Grazie a MisterMovie.it abbiamo potuto scrivere questa notizia: Lauren LaVera, conosciuta per il suo ruolo di Final Girl nel franchise di Terrifier, è pronta a fare il salto in un nuovo progetto horror-thriller intitolato The Monster. La star, celebre per aver affrontato il terrificante Art the Clown in Terrifier 2 e Terrifier 3, condividerà lo schermo con l’acclamato Djimon Hounsou. La trama del film, ambientata a New York City, si concentrerà su due millennial coinvolti in una truffa immobiliare che prende una piega oscura quando incontrano un proprietario di appartamento con un segreto inquietante. Diretto da Darren Lynn Bousman, noto per il suo lavoro nella saga di Saw, The Monster promette di essere un’esperienza intensa e spaventosa. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Lauren LaVera si unisce a Djimon Hounsou in “The Monster”: una nuova avventura horror Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Grazie a.it abbiamo potuto scrivere questa notizia:, conosciuta per il suo ruolo di Final Girl nel franchise di Terrifier, è pronta a fare il salto in un nuovo progetto-thriller intitolato The. La star, celebre per aver affrontato il terrificante Art the Clown in Terrifier 2 e Terrifier 3, condividerà lo schermo con l’acclamato. La trama del film, ambientata a New York City, si concentrerà su due millennial coinvolti in una truffa immobiliare che prende una piega oscura quando incontrano un proprietario di appartamento con un segreto inquietante. Diretto da Darren Lynn Bousman, noto per il suo lavoro nella saga di Saw, Thepromette di essere un’esperienza intensa e spaventosa.

