Le elezioni in Georgia sono un nuovo referendum tra Russia e Occidente (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dopo la Moldavia è la volta della Georgia, altra repubblica ex sovietica chiamata al voto nel contesto del duello tra Russia e Occidente. Se a Chisinau la scorsa settimana la presidente filo-occidentale Maia Sandu ha vinto il primo turno e sfiderà al ballottaggio il socialista Alexander Stoianoglo, sabato 26 ottobre a Tbilisi sarà l’oligarca filorusso Bidzina Ivanishvili, fondatore di Sogno Georgiano, il partito di governo, a cercare di mantenere il controllo del Paese confermando la maggioranza in parlamento. Non solo. Mentre la Moldavia ha ribadito il suo corso europeista e atlantista, con la vittoria di misura del sì al referendum sull’ingresso nell’Ue, la Georgia si muove invece sul versante opposto, volendo spostare, di nuovo, il baricentro verso Est. Lettera43.it - Le elezioni in Georgia sono un nuovo referendum tra Russia e Occidente Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dopo la Moldavia è la volta della, altra repubblica ex sovietica chiamata al voto nel contesto del duello tra. Se a Chisinau la scorsa settimana la presidente filo-occidentale Maia Sandu ha vinto il primo turno e sfiderà al ballottaggio il socialista Alexander Stoianoglo, sabato 26 ottobre a Tbilisi sarà l’oligarca filorusso Bidzina Ivanishvili, fondatore di Sognono, il partito di governo, a cercare di mantenere il controllo del Paese confermando la maggioranza in parlamento. Non solo. Mentre la Moldavia ha ribadito il suo corso europeista e atlantista, con la vittoria di misura del sì alsull’ingresso nell’Ue, lasi muove invece sul versante opposto, volendo spostare, di, il baricentro verso Est.

