Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang Released "This is Ili" (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)
(Adnkronos) - Xinjiang
, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - Recently, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture
in Xinjiang
, China Released
a promotional film 'This
is Ili' to show the world the unique style from Ili, Xinjiang
.
The film is divided into four chapters: culture and inheritance, vitality and hope, poetry and painting, and openness and development. Leading viewers to appreciate the beautiful Yili with magnificent scenery, harmony and prosperity. It's a pleasant place to travel, live and work.
The film presents a panoramic view of the unique natural resources of the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture
, the picturesque Nalati, the vast and magnificent Kalajun, the beautiful and colourful Xiata, Tangbula etc.
The vast grassland is heartwarming, subtle fingertip folklore is equally fascinating, such as paper-cutting, embroidery, Aken Aytes, etc.
Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang Released "This is Ili"
Altre notizie su Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang Released "This is Ili"
. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang Released "This is Ili" - Recently, Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang, China released a promotional film 'This is Ili' to show the world the unique style from Ili, Xinjiang. Cannot view this video? Visit: ... (finance.yahoo.com)
Indian Army’s first brush with the PLA was in 1951. The windfall was Chushul airfield - The incident of 1951 in Ladakh's Chushul is a lesser-known historical fact. It was India's first brush with the PLA under unusual circumstances. (theprint.in)
Where the Malan Blooms - This October 16 marks the 60th anniversary of the testing of the first Chinese nuclear bomb. When my friends and I coiled up our jump ropes and returned to class, we learned inspirational tales about ... (chinafile.com)
Video di Tendenza