Parmatoday.it - Clean Air Days: doppia iniziativa di Legambiente
Jacob Trouba's suspension fate Confirmed by the NHL after brutal hit on Justin Barron - As part of the NHL’s ‘Frozen Frenzy’, all 32 teams played on Tuesday night and the schedule included a show down between the New York Rangers and Canadiens in Montreal. The night was a banger and ... (hockeyfeed.com)
As I Lay Dying Tour Manager ‘No Longer’ Works for Band, Tour Reportedly Canceled - Just days after bassist/clean vocalist Ryan Neff abruptly left As I Lay Dying, the band’s tour manager Alex Kendrick has informed fans that he no longer works for the metalcore veterans. Additionally, ... (msn.com)
Businesses can lead the charge towards 24/7 carbon-free electricity - Corporates have an opportunity to fast-track the clean power transition by investing in the technologies that can fully decarbonise local grids, writes Climate Group's Helen Clarkson. (theclimategroup.org)Video di Tendenza