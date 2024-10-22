2anews.it di 22 ott 2024

Sustainability Award 2024 Graded nella Top 100 ESG Excellence

Sustainability Award 2024, Graded nella Top 100 ESG Excellence (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Graded, società napoletana del settore energetico guidata da Vito Grassi, è stata inserita nelle categorie Top 100 ESG Excellence individuate dal team del Sustainability Award. Riduzione degli impatti ambientali diretti e indiretti attraverso progetti di compensazione ecologica; azioni a tutela della parità di genere e lotta alle diseguaglianze; modelli di governance trasparenti e aperti al contributo
Sustainability Award da 2anews.it

2anews.it - Sustainability Award 2024, Graded nella Top 100 ESG Excellence

Leggi tutta la notizia su 2anews.it
Altre notizie su Sustainability Award 2024, Graded nella Top 100 ESG Excellence. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Il premio Grimaldi Excellence Awards 2024 ad Agostinelli per "il suo instancabile impegno per il porto" - Nell’ambito della XXVI edizione dell’EuroMed convention From land to sea del Gruppo Grimaldi, che si sta svolgendo ad Atene dal 10 al 13 ottobre e riunisce i principali esponenti europei della politica dei trasporti, della portualità, della logistica e del settore marittimo nell'area... (Reggiotoday.it)Sustainability Award

BLUETTI AC240P Wins German IFA 2024 Award for Excellence in Portable Power Solutions - With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions. BERLIN, Sept. '' The AC240P stands out as the world's first water-resistant portable power station, meeting diverse needs with versatile features. About BLUETTI As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future ... (Liberoquotidiano.it)Sustainability Award

2024 - IAI Global Design Award Unveiled : THINKCAR Tech's THINKTOOL CE EVD Wins the Excellence Award! - SHENZHEN, China, Aug. THINKCAR Tech has launched a "1+8" product suite, highlighting a video remote diagnostic platform and a diverse range of diagnostic tools. html . The IAI Global Design Award is one of the most authoritative and influential awards in the global design community, aimed at recognizing outstanding works in various design fields. (Liberoquotidiano.it)Sustainability Award

Video di Tendenza
Video Sustainability Award
Video Sustainability Award
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.