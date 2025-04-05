The Legend of Zelda | Breath of The Wilds un video confronta il gioco su Nintendo Switch 1 e 2

Nintendo Treehouse, è stato mostrato un video ufficiale che mette a confronto The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild su Nintendo Switch 1 e su Switch 2, svelando i miglioramenti tecnici della nuova versione.Il video ha evidenziato come la cosiddetta “Switch 2 Edition” goda di una risoluzione nativa superiore, che rende le immagini più nitide, e di un framerate visibilmente più stabile e fluido. Anche se non è stato specificato un valore preciso (come i 60 fps), la differenza rispetto alla versione originale è netta, soprattutto in aree complesse come la foresta, dove Switch 1 mostra rallentamenti evidenti.Ulteriori ottimizzazioni includono tempi di caricamento drasticamente ridotti e una palette cromatica migliorata, che rende l’ambiente di gioco ancora più vivo. Secondo quanto riportato dal sito ufficiale Nintendo, il gioco supporterà anche l’HDR sia in modalità portatile che docked, rendendo l’esperienza visiva ancora più immersiva. Game-experience.it - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wilds, un video confronta il gioco su Nintendo Switch 1 e 2 Leggi su Game-experience.it Durante ilTreehouse, è stato mostrato unufficiale che mette a confronto Theofof the Wild su1 e su2, svelando i miglioramenti tecnici della nuova versione.Ilha evidenziato come la cosiddetta “2 Edition” goda di una risoluzione nativa superiore, che rende le immagini più nitide, e di un framerate visibilmente più stabile e fluido. Anche se non è stato specificato un valore preciso (come i 60 fps), la differenza rispetto alla versione originale è netta, soprattutto in aree complesse come la foresta, dove1 mostra rallentamenti evidenti.Ulteriori ottimizzazioni includono tempi di caricamento drasticamente ridotti e una palette cromatica migliorata, che rende l’ambiente diancora più vivo. Secondo quanto riportato dal sito ufficiale, ilsupporterà anche l’HDR sia in modalità portatile che docked, rendendo l’esperienza visiva ancora più immersiva.

