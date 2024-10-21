Think About It, il cavallo che “ha imbrogliato la morte”: crolla durante la gara, poi il miracolo (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Impressionante caduta a 60 chilometri orari di Think About It, purosangue che è crollato lungo il rettilineo finale, in preda a violentissime convulsioni a seguito di una emorragia interna. "Non credo a poteri soprannaturali ma qualcosa di miracoloso è accaduto" ha detto l'allenatore Pride. "Ora non correrà più, si è meritato la pensione" Fanpage.it - Think About It, il cavallo che “ha imbrogliato la morte”: crolla durante la gara, poi il miracolo Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Impressionante caduta a 60 chilometri orari diIt, purosangue che èto lungo il rettilineo finale, in preda a violentissime convulsioni a seguito di una emorragia interna. "Non credo a poteri soprannaturali ma qualcosa diso è accaduto" ha detto l'allenatore Pride. "Ora non correrà più, si è meritato la pensione"

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star 'sadly' pulls out of final show - The final show sees dancers join together in a spectacular performance with one fan telling the star 'it wouldn't seem right you not being there' ... (somersetlive.co.uk)

Death of the Isa millionaire? Savings experts give their verdict on a potential £500k cap on tax-free pots - Could Rachel Reeves cap the amount that savers and investors can salt away into Isas in her first budget on 30 October? (thisismoney.co.uk)

Most voters think the economy is poor, but split on whether Trump or Harris can fix it: poll - The poll found that 46% of voters prefer Harris on middle-class taxes, compared to 35% for Trump. Harris also has a slight advantage on the cost of housing. Voters are about evenly divided on whether ... (twincities.com)