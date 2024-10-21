GES, a leading provider in the global exhibition and event industry, announced today that its parent company, Viad Corp, and Truelink Capital, a Los Angeles based private equity firm, have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Truelink will acquire the GES business. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to applicable and customary closing conditions. Derek Linde, GES President said, "This is an exciting time for GES. The business has tremendous momentum, and our team is driving strong revenue growth, margin expansion, and client service.
Liberoquotidiano.it - GES To Be Acquired by Truelink Capital
