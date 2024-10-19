Zonawrestling.net - WWE: CM Punk manda un saluto ai Motor City Machine Guns durante CFFC 137
CM Punk Shouts Out The Motor City Machine Guns During CFFC 137 - CM Punk shouts out The Motor City Machine Guns during the CFFC 137. On the October 18th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin made their long anticipated WWE debuts. On the ... (fightful.com)
I Motor City Machine Guns debuttano a SmackDown: arriva la firma con la WWE - La settimana scorsa c’era già stato un annuncio da parte della WWE sull’imminente arrivo dei Motor City Machine Guns in quel di SmackDown, e finalmente durante la puntata di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024, ... (worldwrestling.it)
