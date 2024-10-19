WWE: CM Punk manda un saluto ai Motor City Machine Guns durante CFFC 137 (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) CM Punk non è semplicemente una delle principali Superstar della WWE, ma tiene anche d’occhio ciò che accade in altre promotion in tutto il mondo. È ben consapevole di chi siano i Motor City Machine Guns, e ha approfittato del suo ruolo di commentatore in occasione del CFFC 137 per mandare loro un saluto. Nella puntata di Friday Night SmackDown della scorsa notte, Alex Shelley e Chris Sabin hanno fatto il loro tanto atteso debutto in WWE. Il leggendario tag team ha affrontato Los Garza e A-Town Down Under in un triple threat tag team match. Shelley e Sabin sono usciti vittoriosi, avanzando nel torneo per decretare i primi sfidanti ai titoli di coppia di SmackDown. I Motor City Machine Guns debuttano in WWE e ricevono un saluto da CM Punk a CFFC 137 Quella stessa notte a Philadelphia, CM Punk era impegnato al commento per CFFC 137. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: CM Punk manda un saluto ai Motor City Machine Guns durante CFFC 137 Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) CMnon è semplicemente una delle principali Superstar della WWE, ma tiene anche d’occhio ciò che accade in altre promotion in tutto il mondo. È ben consapevole di chi siano i, e ha approfittato del suo ruolo di commentatore in occasione del137 perre loro un. Nella puntata di Friday Night SmackDown della scorsa notte, Alex Shelley e Chris Sabin hanno fatto il loro tanto atteso debutto in WWE. Il leggendario tag team ha affrontato Los Garza e A-Town Down Under in un triple threat tag team match. Shelley e Sabin sono usciti vittoriosi, avanzando nel torneo per decretare i primi sfidanti ai titoli di coppia di SmackDown. Idebuttano in WWE e ricevono unda CM137 Quella stessa notte a Philadelphia, CMera impegnato al commento per137.

