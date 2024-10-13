Zonawrestling.net di 13 ott 2024

AEW WrestleDream | Swerve Strickland conferma lo stato del suo ritorno sul ring

AEW WrestleDream: Swerve Strickland conferma lo stato del suo ritorno sul ring (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Swerve Strickland ha attirato l’attenzione in AEW per le sue eccellenti abilità di wrestling e la sua incredibile carisma. Era fuori dai giochi da All Out, ma è tornato in azione a WrestleDream questa settimana e ha ora confermato il suo ritorno sul ring dopo la sua apparizione. Swerve Strickland ha fatto un grande ritorno in AEW a WrestleDream, e non ha perso tempo a lasciare il segno. Insieme a Prince Nana, Swerve ha parlato al pubblico, esprimendo la sua frustrazione per aver perso il titolo mondiale AEW. Ha anche annunciato di essere completamente autorizzato a combattere di nuovo. Le cose hanno preso una svolta inaspettata quando MVP si è presentato con Shelton Benjamin. MVP ha parlato della sua impressionante carriera e del suo successo come manager di campioni.
AEW WrestleDream da Zonawrestling.net

Zonawrestling.net - AEW WrestleDream: Swerve Strickland conferma lo stato del suo ritorno sul ring

Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net
Altre notizie su AEW WrestleDream: Swerve Strickland conferma lo stato del suo ritorno sul ring. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

New Details Emerge On The Future Of Bryan Danielson In AEW - Bryan Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday night and no longer is a full-time wrestler in AEW. So, what's nex ... (si.com)

Jon Moxley Beats Bryan Danielson for AEW Title in Possible Retirement Match - Jon Moxley defeated former Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on Saturday to win the AEW World Championship for a record ... (bleacherreport.com)

AEW WrestleDream 2024: Bryan Danielson loses AEW World Championship, retirement stipulation kicks in - AEW's second annual WrestleDream event took place in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday night. The event featured a whopping 13 matches (four on the opening Zero Hour show) and three of the seven ... (sports.yahoo.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW WrestleDream
Video AEW WrestleDream
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.