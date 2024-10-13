AEW WrestleDream: Swerve Strickland conferma lo stato del suo ritorno sul ring (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) Swerve Strickland ha attirato l’attenzione in AEW per le sue eccellenti abilità di wrestling e la sua incredibile carisma. Era fuori dai giochi da All Out, ma è tornato in azione a WrestleDream questa settimana e ha ora confermato il suo ritorno sul ring dopo la sua apparizione. Swerve Strickland ha fatto un grande ritorno in AEW a WrestleDream, e non ha perso tempo a lasciare il segno. Insieme a Prince Nana, Swerve ha parlato al pubblico, esprimendo la sua frustrazione per aver perso il titolo mondiale AEW. Ha anche annunciato di essere completamente autorizzato a combattere di nuovo. Le cose hanno preso una svolta inaspettata quando MVP si è presentato con Shelton Benjamin. MVP ha parlato della sua impressionante carriera e del suo successo come manager di campioni. Zonawrestling.net - AEW WrestleDream: Swerve Strickland conferma lo stato del suo ritorno sul ring Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024)ha attirato l’attenzione in AEW per le sue eccellenti abilità di wrestling e la sua incredibile carisma. Era fuori dai giochi da All Out, ma è tornato in azione aquesta settimana e ha orato il suosuldopo la sua apparizione.ha fatto un grandein AEW a, e non ha perso tempo a lasciare il segno. Insieme a Prince Nana,ha parlato al pubblico, esprimendo la sua frustrazione per aver perso il titolo mondiale AEW. Ha anche annunciato di essere completamente autorizzato a combattere di nuovo. Le cose hanno preso una svolta inaspettata quando MVP si è presentato con Shelton Benjamin. MVP ha parlato della sua impressionante carriera e del suo successo come manager di campioni.

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

New Details Emerge On The Future Of Bryan Danielson In AEW - Bryan Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday night and no longer is a full-time wrestler in AEW. So, what's nex ... (si.com)

Jon Moxley Beats Bryan Danielson for AEW Title in Possible Retirement Match - Jon Moxley defeated former Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on Saturday to win the AEW World Championship for a record ... (bleacherreport.com)

AEW WrestleDream 2024: Bryan Danielson loses AEW World Championship, retirement stipulation kicks in - AEW's second annual WrestleDream event took place in Tacoma, Washington on Saturday night. The event featured a whopping 13 matches (four on the opening Zero Hour show) and three of the seven ... (sports.yahoo.com)