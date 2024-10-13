AEW WRESTLEDREAM: A Jay White basta una Switchblade, battuto Adam Page (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) AEW WRESTLEDREAM è finito da poco al Tacoma Dome in quel di Tacoma Washington e davanti ad un’area sold out si è partiti con un grande opener match: Jay White vs. Adam Page. La costruzione si basa sull’infortunio subito da White all’Owen Hart’s Foundation Tournament per mano di Page con conseguente uscita di scena del primo, ritornato a Dynamite 10 giorni fa al termine del match tra Adam Page e Juice Robinson attaccando il virginiano brutalmente e facendolo battere in ritirata. Testa a testa Jay White è il primo a fare il suo ingresso e dopo un saluto e una raccomandazione a Juice Robinson si avvia da solo al centro del ring, bordata di fischi per il cowboy invece durante la sua entrata. Zonawrestling.net - AEW WRESTLEDREAM: A Jay White basta una Switchblade, battuto Adam Page Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 13 ottobre 2024) AEWè finito da poco al Tacoma Dome in quel di Tacoma Washington e davanti ad un’area sold out si è partiti con un grande opener match: Jayvs.. La costruzione si basa sull’infortunio subito daall’Owen Hart’s Foundation Tournament per mano dicon conseguente uscita di scena del primo, ritornato a Dynamite 10 giorni fa al termine del match trae Juice Robinson attaccando il virginiano brutalmente e facendolo battere in ritirata. Testa a testa Jayè il primo a fare il suo ingresso e dopo un saluto e una raccomandazione a Juice Robinson si avvia da solo al centro del ring, bordata di fischi per il cowboy invece durante la sua entrata.

