Il mistero di Satoshi e del suo tesoro: l'inventore del Bitcoin è stato finalmente scoperto? (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Dopo aver risolto il giallo dei complottisti di QAnon, il documentarista americano Cullen Hoback afferma di aver scoperto l'identità di Satoshi Nakamoto, il nickname dell'inventore del Bitcoin sparito nel nulla da 13anni. Parliamo di una vera e propria leggenda della tecnofinanza: il suo wallet, che non ha mai convertito in liquidità, vale oggi 47 miliardi in virtù dei quali sarebbe il 25mo uomo più ricco del mondo. Ora sappiamo chi è? Il punto con Davide Di Santo.

