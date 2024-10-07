LIVE Musetti-Goffin 6-1, ATP Shanghai 2024 in DIRETTA: facile il 1° set per l’azzurro (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Musetti-Goffin 6-1! l’azzurro chiude un 1° parziale senza storia, tenendo la battuta a zero. 5-1 Finalmente il belga riesce a togliere lo zero dallo score, dopo che aveva fallito un 40-0 nel gioco precedente in battuta. Serve per il set Musetti! 09:10 Sul Centrale si sta giocando Tiafoe-Zhou (2-1) mentre sul campo indoor adiacente a quello di Musetti c’è Giron-Khachanov (2-2). 5-0 A quindici il toscano! Percentuale di punti vinti sulla prima mostruosa fin qui per Musetti, 92% (11/12)! 4-0 E allora, da 40-0, l’azzurro converte anche la seconda chance di break nel match! Primo set in cassaforte! Il belga ha vinto 3 punti su 6 con la prima e nessuno sulle 4 seconde servite (un doppio fallo). 40-40 Mamma mia Goffin, da quaranta a zero con un doppio fallo consegna la parità a Musetti. Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA6-1!chiude un 1° parziale senza storia, tenendo la battuta a zero. 5-1 Finalmente il belga riesce a togliere lo zero dallo score, dopo che aveva fallito un 40-0 nel gioco precedente in battuta. Serve per il set! 09:10 Sul Centrale si sta giocando Tiafoe-Zhou (2-1) mentre sul campo indoor adiacente a quello dic’è Giron-Khachanov (2-2). 5-0 A quindici il toscano! Percentuale di punti vinti sulla prima mostruosa fin qui per, 92% (11/12)! 4-0 E allora, da 40-0,converte anche la seconda chance di break nel match! Primo set in cassaforte! Il belga ha vinto 3 punti su 6 con la prima e nessuno sulle 4 seconde servite (un doppio fallo). 40-40 Mamma mia, da quaranta a zero con un doppio fallo consegna la parità a

