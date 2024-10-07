L'Air Jordan 1 Low Orca è pronta a riempire il vuoto della Dunk Panda (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Tre anni fa, la Panda ha tenuto in pugno lo sneakerverse. Mentre il clamore si è raffreddato, la Air Jordan 1 Low Orca è qui per colmare questo enorme vuoto. Quando la Orca ha fatto breccia per la prima volta all'inizio dell'anno, gli sneakerhead hanno capito subito che sarebbe stata la versione definitiva della Panda. Caratterizzata dalla stessa struttura in pelle liscia, è disponibile anche nella classica palette monocromatica. Tuttavia, mentre la Dunk originale aveva una combinazione di colori nero su bianco, questa Air Jordan 1 opta invece per il bianco su nero. Proprio come un'Orca assassina! Air Jordan 1 Low Orca NikeI trafori sulla punta delle scarpe rendono le cose più leggere, mentre il leggendario Jumpman e i loghi alati sono cuciti sulla linguetta e sul tallone. Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Tre anni fa, laha tenuto in pugno lo sneakerverse. Mentre il clamore si è raffreddato, la Air1 Lowè qui per colmare questo enorme. Quando laha fatto breccia per la prima volta all'inizio dell'anno, gli sneakerhead hanno capito subito che sarebbe stata la versione definitiva. Caratterizzata dalla stessa struttura in pelle liscia, è disponibile anche nella classica palette monocromatica. Tuttavia, mentre laoriginale aveva una combinazione di colori nero su bianco, questa Air1 opta invece per il bianco su nero. Proprio come un'assassina! Air1 LowNikeI trafori sulla punta delle scarpe rendono le cose più leggere, mentre il leggendario Jumpman e i loghi alati sono cuciti sulla linguetta e sul tallone.

Gqitalia.it - L'Air Jordan 1 Low Orca è pronta a riempire il vuoto della Dunk Panda

The Air jordan 1 Low ‘orca’ Is a Rock-Solid Panda Dunk Alternative - The Air jordan 1 Low ‘orca’ is set to drop as part of jordan Brand's spring 2025 collection, and it'll be available at Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers globally for $140. (gq.com)

The Air jordan 1 Low ‘orca’ is filling the ‘Panda’ Dunk void - The Air jordan 1 Low ‘orca’ is set to drop as part of jordan Brand's Spring 2025 collection, and it'll be available at Nike, the Snkrs app, and select shops globally for £120 a pop. (gq-magazine.co.uk)

