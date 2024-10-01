Jason Clarke si riunisce con Kathryn Bigelow per il prossimo thriller politico di Netflix (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Jason Clarke si riunisce con Kathryn Bigelow per il prossimo thriller politico di Netflix Uno dei più grandi film di Netflix in programma ha appena ricevuto un altro importante aggiornamento. Un nuovo rapporto di Deadline rivela che Jason Clarke si è unito al cast del thriller d’azione senza titolo di Kathryn Bigelow su Netflix. Clarke è conosciuto soprattutto per i suoi ruoli in L’alba del pianeta delle scimmie e Zero Dark Thirty, è reduce da un’ottima apparizione in Oppenheimer e ha recentemente interpretato Jerry West in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, il docudrama sportivo che è stato eliminato dalla HBO dopo due stagioni. I dettagli sul ruolo di Clarke nel film e sul progetto in generale sono stati tenuti nascosti, ma Deadline riporta che il film sarà ambientato alla Casa Bianca mentre si svolge una crisi nazionale.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Clarke
