Inter Miami: Messi torna al gol, ma contro Charlotte finisce 1-1 (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Non è bastato all’Inter Miami il gol di Lionel Messi, tornato a segnare dopo due partite a secco. La franchigia della Florida ha infatti pareggiato 1-1 contro lo Charlotte e il merito è in gran parte del portiere Khalina, protagonista di una serie di parate notevoli. Gli ospiti si erano portati avanti al 57? con Swiderski, ma una rete di Messi dieci minuti dopo aveva ristabilito la parità. Nonostante il tentativo della squadra di Martino di trovare un gol da tre punti, gli avversari hanno stretto i denti e lasciato il campo con un punto in tasca. Malgrado la mancata vittoria, resta invariato il gap (+8, ma con una partita in più) sul secondo posto, occupato dal Colombus Crew, fermato sul 2-2 dal DC United. Inter Miami: Messi torna al gol, ma contro Charlotte finisce 1-1 SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie da altre fonti su Miami Messi
- Why Lionel Messi did Iron Man celebration after scoring in Inter Miami-Charlotte FC game - Lionel Messi celebrated his game-tying goal on Saturday night with another Marvel Universe celebration that quickly went viral. - palmbeachpost
- Lionel Messi furiously calls referee a 'mean-spirited son of a B****' after Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with Charlotte... but escapes a red card despite the heated post-match tirade - Messi was left seething in the aftermath as he felt his team should have been awarded a penalty in the end.The forward then approached the referee and went on a X-rated rant. - dailymail.co.uk
- Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics - Inter Miami and Charlotte FC clashed in an intense Major League Soccer matchup, ending in a thrilling 1-1 draw. The contest showcased exceptional attacking prowess from both sides. Charlotte FC's ... - outlookindia
- Real Madrid learn final venues for the FIFA club World Cup - FIFA has confirmed the venues for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place next year. Among the selected stadiums are MetLife Stadium, which will host the final, Red Bull Arena in New ... - ca.sports.yahoo
Video Inter MiamiVideo Inter Miami