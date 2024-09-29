Inter Miami | Messi torna al gol ma contro Charlotte finisce 1-1

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Non è bastato all’il gol di Lionelto a segnare dopo due partite a secco. La franchigia della Florida ha infatti pareggiato 1-1loe il merito è in gran parte del portiere Khalina, protagonista di una serie di parate notevoli. Gli ospiti si erano portati avanti al 57? con Swiderski, ma una rete didieci minuti dopo aveva ristabilito la parità. Nonostante il tentativo della squadra di Martino di trovare un gol da tre punti, gli avversari hanno stretto i denti e lasciato il campo con un punto in tasca. Malgrado la mancata vittoria, resta invariato il gap (+8, ma con una partita in più) sul secondo posto, occupato dal Colombus Crew, fermato sul 2-2 dal DC United.al gol, ma1-1 SportFace.