Batman di Tim Burton risorge in un nuovo romanzo sequel in arrivo (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Batman di Tim Burton risorge in un nuovo romanzo sequel in arrivo L’era di Tim Burton e Michael Keaton di Batman può essere consistita solo in due film, nel 1989 e nel 1992, ma sono ancora acclamati tra le migliori storie del Crociato incappucciato mai portate sul grande schermo. Ora, grazie a un nuovo romanzo sequel, quel mondo si espande per esplorare ciò che è accaduto nel periodo tra la morte del Joker di Jack Nicholson e l’ascesa del Pinguino di Danny DeVito e della Catwoman di Michelle Pfeiffer. Uscito giusto in tempo per celebrare l’85° anniversario del personaggio e il 35° anniversario del team-up Burton-Keaton, Batman: Resurrection riprende mentre Gotham affronta una nuova minaccia da parte di forze malvagie che si organizzano nell’ombra sulla scia della scomparsa del Principe del Crimine.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie da altre fonti su Burton Batman
