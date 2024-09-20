Gasiorowski entra nel mirino di un top club mondiale. Inter disinteressata (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Il difensore del Valencia Yarek Gasiorowski, accostato all’Inter nella scorsa finestra estiva di calciomercato, è stato sondato con Interesse da uno dei club più importanti al mondo. IL PUNTO – Yarek Gasiorowski, difensore del Valencia di cui si è parlato anche in orbita Inter nella scorsa estate, è ora nel mirino del Real Madrid per un eventuale acquisto nella prossima sessione estiva di calciomercato. Come riportato da SPORT, infatti, i blancos starebbero pensando a investire per il calciatore spagnolo dopo il fallimento nelle trattative per ingaggiare Leny Yoro, prelevato dal Manchester United in estate per 63 milioni di euro. Gasiorowski, dopo i discorsi con l’Inter avanza l’ipotesi Real Madrid: le motivazioni APPREZZAMENTO – Gasiorowski è molto apprezzato dalla dirigenza del Real Madrid per varie ragioni.Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-newsNotizie su altre fonti
