Void Rivals 1 – Un conflitto necessario?

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) L’Energon Universe ha ufficialmente inizio anche in Italia! Dopo le anteprime degli scorsi mesi (ve ne avevamo parlato qui), SaldaPress ci porta il primo volume di, la serie scritta da Robert Kirkman e disegnata da Lorenzo De Felici che costituisce il trampolino di lancio di un nuovo universo narrativo. Scenari sci-fi e un cast di personaggi inediti che sapranno appassionarvi sin dalle prime pagine, in una storia che dissemina qualche indizio su quello che verrà e sulle altre testate collegate, prima tra tutte Transformers di Daniel Warren Johnson. Ma di cosa parla? Due popoli in guerra Durante uno scontro nei cieli Darak, un pilota agorriano, e Solila, del popolo degli zertoniani, vengono risucchiati da una cometa e finiscono bloccati su un pianeta desolato. Appartengono a due civiltà che si trovano da tempo in guerra per il controllo dell’Anello Sacro.