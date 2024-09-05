Billy Bob Thornton è a caccia di petrolio nel trailer della nuova serie Landman, dal creatore di Yellowstone (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Un nuovo tassello si aggiunge al già ampio mosaico che compone le storie create da Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale della tanto attesa serie originale Landman, con protagonista il premio Oscar Billy Bob Thornton. La serie debutterà in anteprima in Italia su Paramount+ lunedì 18 novembre e sarà lanciata con due episodi, con gli otto episodi successivi che saranno disponibili ogni lunedì. Co-creata da Taylor Sheridan e Christian Wallace, è prodotta da MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios e Bosque Ranch Productions di Sheridan in esclusiva per Paramount+. La serie è l'ultima aggiunta alla ricca slate di contenuti di Sheridan su Paramount+, che comprende anche 1923, 1883, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa KingLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Taylor Sheridan's ‘Landman' Trailer Stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore - The first trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s Landman shows a high-powered ensemble cast sparring over the oil business in West Texas. “The world has already convinced itself that you are evil and I am evil ... msn
