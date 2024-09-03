Concord, il gioco va offline e Sony annuncia i rimborsi per gli utenti che l’hanno acquistato (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment ha appena annunciato che Concord andrà offline nel corso della giornata del 6 Settembre 2024, dando inoltre contestualmente il via ai rimborsi sia per le copie acquistate sul PlayStation Store per PS5 che su Steam ed Epic Games Store per PC. Leggiamo il messaggio condiviso da Sony sul PlayStation Blog: “Fan di Concord, abbiamo ascoltato attentamente i vostri back sin dal lancio di Concord su PlayStation 5 e PC e vogliamo ringraziare tutti coloro che si sono uniti al viaggio a bordo della Northstar. Il vostro supporto e l’appassionata community che è cresciuta attorno al gioco hanno significato il mondo per noi. Tuttavia, mentre molte qualità dell’esperienza hanno trovato riscontro nei giocatori, riconosciamo anche che altri aspetti del gioco e il nostro lancio iniziale non sono andati come avevamo previsto.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
