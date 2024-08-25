ALL IN | PAC ed il Blackpool Combat Club nuovi Trios Champions Christian Cage a bocca asciutta

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 25 agosto 2024) Il caotico Ladder Match, con in palio gli AEWhip, regala la prima sorpresa in quel di All In 2024. Il match d’apertura di serata vede, infatti, uscire sconfitta la stable capitanata da, il Patriarchy, a favore deicampioni: PAC ed il, ovvero Claudio Castagnoli e Wheeler Yuta, che riescono anche a mettere da parte ogni possibile dissapore, conquistando le cinture dopo venti minuti di vero e proprio caos in un incontro con protagonisti anche la House of Black e la Bang Bang Gang. Nonostante la tattica di non partecipare al match nei primi minuti,non riesce quindi a mantenere i titoli figurativamente tutti in suo possesso, al netto di un Killswitch davvero dominante per la quasi totalità dell’incontro.