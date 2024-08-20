Mafia | The Old Country è stato annunciato con un teaser trailer e le prime informazioni

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) L’annuncio conclusivo dell’Opening Night Live 2024 è: The Old, nuovo capitolo della serie che sarà protagonista di un “approfondimento” a dicembre 2024, approdando nel corso dei prossimi mesi su PS5, Xbox Series XS e PC. Purtroppo al momento della stesura di questo articolo leufficiali sono decisamente poche, ma sappiamo che il gioco sarà ambientato nella Sicilia del 1900, con i giocatori che potranno di conseguenza esplorare il “vecchio Paese” dell’Italia. Èinoltre confermato che: The Oldavrà il compito di raccontare le origini della saga, ponendo come un gioco puramente narrativo. Dando un’occhiata al video mostrato nel corso dell’evento condotto da Geoff Keighley, è possibile vedere l’interno di una villa tipicamente che pare uscita da un film de Il Padrino, con quadri, un fucile ed un coltello piantato in un scrivania.