Mafia: The Old Country è stato annunciato con un teaser trailer e le prime informazioni (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) L’annuncio conclusivo dell’Opening Night Live 2024 è stato Mafia: The Old Country, nuovo capitolo della serie che sarà protagonista di un “approfondimento” a dicembre 2024, approdando nel corso dei prossimi mesi su PS5, Xbox Series XS e PC. Purtroppo al momento della stesura di questo articolo le informazioni ufficiali sono decisamente poche, ma sappiamo che il gioco sarà ambientato nella Sicilia del 1900, con i giocatori che potranno di conseguenza esplorare il “vecchio Paese” dell’Italia. È stato inoltre confermato che Mafia: The Old Country avrà il compito di raccontare le origini della saga, ponendo come un gioco puramente narrativo. Dando un’occhiata al video mostrato nel corso dell’evento condotto da Geoff Keighley, è possibile vedere l’interno di una villa tipicamente che pare uscita da un film de Il Padrino, con quadri, un fucile ed un coltello piantato in un scrivania.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Mafia: The Old Country revealed at Gamescom 2024 - Some eight years after mafia III, the latest instalment in the series is finally on the way. mafia: The Old country has been revealed at Gamescom's Open Night Live Showcase, giving us another crime ... msn
- Mafia: The Old Country Announced - Hangar 13 and 2K Games have announced mafia: The Old country, which is the next game in the popular mafia franchise. Following the release of mafia III back in 2016, Hangar 13 went on to remake the ... comicbook
- Mafia The Old Country takes the series back to its roots - mafia 4 is actually mafia The Old country, which is set well before the events of the first game and is destined to launch in 2025. pcgamesn
Video Mafia TheVideo Mafia The