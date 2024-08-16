Ironheart: le star dei Marvel Studios raccontano di aver portato il MCU a Chicago (Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) Il Marvel Cinematic Universe includerà presto Ironheart, una nuova serie esclusiva Disney+ che ruota attorno al personaggio di Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), già visto in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. La serie, che dovrebbe debuttare su Disney+ l’anno prossimo, ha appena proiettato il suo ultimo filmato al D23 Expo 2024, che ha mostrato un po’ delle avventure di Riri come supereroina e giovane adulta nella sua città natale, Chicago, Illinois. In una recente intervista con Entertainment Weekly, la Thorne e la star di Parker Robbins / The Hood Anthony Ramos hanno parlato dell’importanza di Chicago nella serie Ironheart. È un invito a esplorare le sue radici e la sua educazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Disney’s D23 fan convention showcases ‘Moana 2,’ ‘Incredibles 3’ and ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ films - Walt Disney DIS.N, which reclaimed the top of the summer box office with Pixar animation's "Inside Out 2" and marvel's ... interaksyon.philstar
- Marvel's Ironheart Stars Tease Bringing the MCU to Chicago - ironheart stars Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. ironheart also stars Lyric Ross, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Alden Ehrenreich, ... comicbook
- EA Motive's Iron Man Has the Perfect Opportunity for its Own 'Miles Morales' Moment - EA Motive's Iron Man game has almost limitless possibilities, including one perfect opportunity to feature its own Miles Morales-like character. gamerant
Video Ironheart starVideo Ironheart star