Ironheart | le star dei Marvel Studios raccontano di aver portato il MCU a Chicago

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di venerdì 16 agosto 2024) IlCinematic Universe includerà presto, una nuova serie esclusiva Disney+ che ruota attorno al personaggio di Riri Williams /(Dominique Thorne), già visto in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. La serie, che dovrebbe debuttare su Disney+ l’anno prossimo, ha appena proiettato il suo ultimo filmato al D23 Expo 2024, che ha mostrato un po’ delle avventure di Riri come supereroina e giovane adulta nella sua città natale,, Illinois. In una recente intervista con Entertainment Weekly, la Thorne e ladi Parker Robbins / The Hood Anthony Ramos hanno parlato dell’importanza dinella serie. È un invito a esplorare le sue radici e la sua educazione.