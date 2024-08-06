Experience the Heartfelt Adventure of "Out of the Nest" - Coming Soon (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) A Touching Tale of Self-Discovery and Heroism, Selected for Annecy Presents at Annecy International Animation Film Festival BANGKOK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Embark on an extraordinary journey with "Out of the Nest," the latest feature animation from T&B Media Global. "Out of the Nest" stands out as one of the twelve prestigious selections in the Annecy Presents category at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in Annecy, France. "Out of the Nest" is a magical story that inspires viewers of all ages to find their inner hero. This Thai-Chinese film features exquisite character design by talented Thai designers and brings together the creativity of top artists from Thailand, US and China. The enchanting orchestral soundtrack, performed by a Hungarian orchestra, adds an immersive layer to this heartwarming tale.
