Exness launches biggest-ever brand campaign, 'Born to Trade' (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Exness, one of the world's largest multi-asset brokers, has just announced the launch of its biggest global brand campaign, "Born to Trade." Debuting on August 5, alongside a powerful video ad which speaks to its overall narrative, the campaign targets Traders who embrace challenges, seize opportunities, and make bold decisions every day. It serves as a reminder that trading is not just about the act itself, but also the definition of what it means to be a Trader. "At Exness, we believe that real Traders were Born to Trade; and that trading is an innate calling to which only the best of brokers can respond," said Alfonso Cardalda, Chief Marketing Officer at Exness.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Exness, one of the world's largest multi-asset brokers, has just announced the launch of its biggest global brand campaign, "Born to Trade." Debuting on August 5, alongside a powerful video ad which speaks to its overall narrative, the campaign targets Traders who embrace challenges, seize opportunities, and make bold decisions every day. It serves as a reminder that trading is not just about the act itself, but also the definition of what it means to be a Trader. "At Exness, we believe that real Traders were Born to Trade; and that trading is an innate calling to which only the best of brokers can respond," said Alfonso Cardalda, Chief Marketing Officer at Exness.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Exness launches biggest-ever brand campaign, 'Born to Trade' - co. mp4Logo - https://mma. com/media/2474457/4842110/Exness_Logo. About Exness Exness is a global multi-asset broker founded in 2008. The "Born to Trade" campaign will be rolled out worldwide across multiple channels, including digital advertising, social media, and traditional media outlets, in key global markets. " Debuting on August 5, alongside a powerful video ad which speaks to its overall narrative, the campaign targets traders who embrace challenges, seize opportunities, and make bold decisions every day. liberoquotidiano
- NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team Joins Vantage UK for "Reborn a Trader" Brand Campaign - html . youtube. com/en-uk/. Video - https://www. The "Can't See, Can't Hear, Can't Talk Challenge" features NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team members tackling a task with specific sensory restrictions. LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage UK (or Vantage Markets), has released an exciting new video in collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team as part of the "Rethink" phase of its "Reborn a Trader" brand campaign. liberoquotidiano
Video Exness launchesVideo Exness launches