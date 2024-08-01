Riassunto: Uzbekinvest acquisisce da Ultimate Risk Solutions capacità di modellazione del rischio e del capitale che le consentono di ottenere un rating stabile da AM Best (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ultimate Risk Solutions (“URS”) è lieta di annunciare il suo importante contributo nell’assistere Uzbekinvest, società di assicurazione import-export dell’Uzbekistan (“Uzbekinvest”), a ottenere un rating creditizio stabile da AM Best. Tramite lo sviluppo di modelli del rischio avanzati delle linee di attività riguardanti coperture assicurative e riassicurative svolte da Uzbekinvest, compreso il rischio di catastrofi, URS ha contributo significativamente a questo risultato. AM Best, un’agenzia di livello internazionale di rating creditizio specializzata nel settore assicurativo, ha modificato le previsioni su Uzbekinvest da negative a stabili. Il rating della solidità finanziaria rimane a B (Soddisfacente), mentre il rating creditizio delle emissioni a lungo termine rimane a “bb” (Soddisfacente).Leggi tutta la notizia su seriea24Notizie su altre fonti
