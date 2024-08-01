Riassunto | Uzbekinvest acquisisce da Ultimate Risk Solutions capacità di modellazione del rischio e del capitale che le consentono di ottenere un rating stabile da AM Best

Leggi tutta la notizia su seriea24

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(“URS”) è lieta di annunciare il suo importante contributo nell’assistere, società di assicurazione import-export dell’Uzbekistan (“”), auncreditizioda AM. Tramite lo sviluppo di modelli delavanzati delle linee di attività riguardanti coperture assicurative e riassicurative svolte da, compreso ildi catastrofi, URS ha contributo significativamente a questo risultato. AM, un’agenzia di livello internazionale dicreditizio specializzata nel settore assicurativo, ha modificato le previsioni suda negative a stabili. Ildella solidità finanziaria rimane a B (Soddisfacente), mentre ilcreditizio delle emissioni a lungo termine rimane a “bb” (Soddisfacente).