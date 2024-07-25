Zinchenko insiste sul fatto che l’Arsenal è sulla buona strada per superare il Manchester City (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) 2024-07-24 17:04:08 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: Il difensore dell’Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko afferma che i Gunners puntano ancora a spodestare il Manchester City, campione della Premier League, nella prossima stagione. La squadra di Mikel Arteta ha spinto il City fino all’ultimo nella corsa al titolo la scorsa stagione, ma non è riuscita a vincere il campionato per la prima volta dal 2004. Tuttavia, il club del nord di Londra si sta preparando a ripartire e ha meno di un mese per completare i preparativi per la nuova stagione prima che tutto ricominci. Zinchenko è stato titolare fisso dell’Arsenal nel 2023-24, ma ora potrebbe dover affrontare la concorrenza del difensore del Bologna Riccardo Calafiori.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
