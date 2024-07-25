Zinchenko insiste sul fatto che l’Arsenal è sulla buona strada per superare il Manchester City

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) 2024-07-24 17:04:08 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: Il difensore delOleksandrafferma che i Gunners puntano ancora a spodestare il, campione della Premier League, nella prossima stagione. La squadra di Mikel Arteta ha spinto ilfino all’ultimo nella corsa al titolo la scorsa stagione, ma non è riuscita a vincere il campionato per la prima volta dal 2004. Tuttavia, il club del nord di Londra si sta preparando a ripartire e ha meno di un mese per completare i preparativi per la nuova stagione prima che tutto ricominci.è stato titolare fisso delnel 2023-24, ma ora potrebbe dover affrontare la concorrenza del difensore del Bologna Riccardo Calafiori.