GTWC Europe Porsche inaugura il primo weekend tedesco del 2024

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024)ildi Hockenheim del Fanatec GT World ChallengePowered by AWS: Rutronik Racing (n. 96) sigla il miglior tempo nella prima sessione di prove libere, grazie all’ex campione dellaMobil 1 Supercup Sven Mueller. Winward Racing Team MANN-FILTER Mercedes n. 48 e la seconda 911 GT3-R (n. 97) del team Rutronik, iscritta regolarmente alla Bronze Cup, seguono nell’ordine, davanti a LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler by OneGroup Lamborghini n. 6 (Gold Cup) e Sainteloc Racing Audi n. 26 (Gold Cup). Ricordiamo che lungo questo fine settimana non ci sarà in azione la BMW M4 GT3 n. 46 di Maxime Martin e Valentino Rossi. Il belga e l’italiano torneranno in azione la settimana prossima per la 3h del Nurburgring valida come terza tappa delEndurance Cup.