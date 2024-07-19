GTWC Europe, Porsche inaugura il primo weekend tedesco del 2024 (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Porsche inaugura il weekend di Hockenheim del Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS: Rutronik Racing (n. 96) sigla il miglior tempo nella prima sessione di prove libere, grazie all’ex campione della Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Sven Mueller. Winward Racing Team MANN-FILTER Mercedes n. 48 e la seconda 911 GT3-R (n. 97) del team Rutronik, iscritta regolarmente alla Bronze Cup, seguono nell’ordine, davanti a LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler by OneGroup Lamborghini n. 6 (Gold Cup) e Sainteloc Racing Audi n. 26 (Gold Cup). Ricordiamo che lungo questo fine settimana non ci sarà in azione la BMW M4 GT3 n. 46 di Maxime Martin e Valentino Rossi. Il belga e l’italiano torneranno in azione la settimana prossima per la 3h del Nurburgring valida come terza tappa del GTWC Europe Endurance Cup.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
- Mueller Quickest in Hockenheim Free Practice - Rutronik Racing’s Sven Mueller set the fastest time in the Free Practice session for the Fanatec GT World Challenge europe powered by AWS Sprint Cup round at Hockenheim. Mueller reeled off a 1:39.022 ... sportscar365
- GTWC Europe, Porsche inaugura il primo week-end tedesco del 2024 - porsche inaugura il week-end di Hockenheim del Fanatec GT World Challenge europe Powered by AWS. Rutronik Racing (n. 96) ha siglato il best lap nella ... oasport
