Pulnovo Medical Announces First Enrollment in Portugal for Global Clinical Study of PADN Technology in Treating Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Left Heart Disease

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) SHANGHAI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/Limited, aly recognized device pioneer in the treatment of(PH) andFailure (HF), is pleased to announce the successful initiation andtwo patientsfor itsmulticenterexploring the percutaneousartery denervation () treatment for. This landmark event took place at Centro Hospitalar Universitário de Lisboa Central - Hospital de Santa Marta in, marking the beginning of's innovative product deployment on ascale. Under the guidance of Professor Hang Zhang from NanjingUniversity Affiliated Nanjing Hospital, Prof.