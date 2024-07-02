Pulnovo Medical Announces First Enrollment in Portugal for Global Clinical Study of PADN Technology in Treating Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Left Heart Disease (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) SHANGHAI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Pulnovo Medical Limited, a Globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and Heart Failure (HF), is pleased to announce the successful initiation and First two patients Enrollment for its Global multicenter Clinical Study exploring the percutaneous Pulmonary artery denervation (PADN) treatment for Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Left Heart Disease. This landmark event took place at Centro Hospitalar Universitário de Lisboa Central - Hospital de Santa Marta in Portugal, marking the beginning of Pulnovo Medical's innovative product deployment on a Global scale. Under the guidance of Professor Hang Zhang from Nanjing Medical University Affiliated Nanjing Hospital, Prof.
Pulnovo Medical Announces First Enrollment in Portugal for Global Clinical Study of PADN Technology in Treating Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Left Heart Disease - pulnovo medical Limited, a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and Heart Failure (HF), is pleased to announce the successful initiation and first two
