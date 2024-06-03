ICAC Hong Kong Lauds NACC Thailand's Efforts and Collaboration with All Sectors in Anti-Corruption (Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024) (Adnkronos) - BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - From May 22 to 23, 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Thailand took part in the 8th ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) Symposium held in Hong Kong SAR, China. The Thai delegation included NACC Commissioner Mr. Manrat Ratanasukon, Ms. Wanwara Silpawilawan, Director of the Bureau of International Affairs and Corruption Investigation, the Director of Investigation Bureau 2 from the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, along with other key officers from the Bureau of International Affairs and Corruption Investigation. The symposium served as a global platform for over 500 participants representing more than 180 agencies to share insights on emerging challenges, innovative initiatives, and strategies to combat Corruption.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
