 It Ends With Us, il trailer del film con Morrone e Blake Lively ha incantato i fan VIDEO (Di domenica 19 maggio 2024)  Articolo pubblicato domenica 19 Maggio 2024, 11:02 Il primo trailer ufficiale di It Ends With Us – Siamo noi a dire basta, è online. L’adattamento dell’omonimo best seller di Colleen Hoover, mostra Blake Lively nei panni della protagonista Lily, una ragazza di provincia che si trasferisce a Boston per aprire un negozio di fiori. Qui incontra Ryle Kincaid, un neurochirurgo L'articolo proviene da Il Difforme.
