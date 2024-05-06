Fonte : calcionews24 di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Premier League, CAMERA montata sull’ARBITRO in questo match. Si scrive la STORIA (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Premier League, la NOVITA’ dietro la partita tra Crystal Palace e Manchester United. L’arbitro avrà una “RefCam” in testa match di Premier League tra Crystal Palace e Manchester United, sulla carta non dovrebbe essere nulla di particolare visto che entrambe le squadre hanno raggiunto i loro rispettivi obiettivi, ma presenterà una novità importante. L’arbitro designato
