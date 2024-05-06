Premier League - CAMERA montata sull’ARBITRO in questo match Si scrive la STORIA

Ipswich Town promotion parade sees jubilant crowds - Ipswich Town promotion parade sees jubilant crowds - Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to cheer Ipswich Town players on a parade to celebrate promotion to the premier league. Video showed blue smoke from flares, singing and chanting as the ...

What Man City and Arsenal remaining opponents have left to play for - What Man City and Arsenal remaining opponents have left to play for - Every team is motivated for the final weeks of the premier league campaign but some have more to play for than others ...

What happened to the last 10 teams to finish third as Leeds United given promotion blueprint - What happened to the last 10 teams to finish third as Leeds United given promotion blueprint - Leeds United finished the regular Championship season in third place after seeing Ipswich Town claim the final automatic promotion spot available. It means the Whites are now gearing up for a make or ...