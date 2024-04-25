Borsa | Asia in calo - tiene Hong Kong

- Borsa : l'Asia tenta il rimbalzo - corre Hong Kong +2%
Dopo il crollo della vigilia le Borse in Asia tentano il rimbalzo puntando sui titoli tecnologici. Le guida Hong Kong (+2,2%) che riapre oggi dopo le festività e che viene trainata dalla volata di Xiaomi (+10%) , il produttore di smartphone che ha ...
- Hong Kong è sempre meno libera. Perché chiude Radio Free Asia
L’ordinanza sulla salvaguardia della sicurezza nazionale promulgata dal governo cinese, altresì nota come Articolo 23 della Legge fondamentale, sta cominciando ad avere effetto. L’agenzia di stampa Radio Free Asia, che riceveva finanziamenti dal ...
- Borsa : l'Asia piatta attende la Fed - rimbalza Hong Kong
Mercati azionari asiatici e dell'area del Pacifico incerti in attesa dell'intervento del presidente della Federal Reserve Jerome Powell davanti al Congresso Usa, che potrebbe fornire segnali concreti sulla politica del taglio dei tassi. Tokyo ha ...
G Sachs Plans to Hire More Asset & Wealth Mgmt Staff in asia - For Goldman Sachs, Singapore, Australia and hong Kong are very important wealth markets in asia, Nachmann said. It is expected that a large number of family offices will be set up in Singapore, a ...aastocks
asian Markets Mixed As Global Rally Stalls, Eyes On Yen - asian equities were mixed Thursday as investors turned cautious after the past three days' sizeable gains, with Meta's warning that it will spend far more than expected this year fuelling worries that ...barrons
Some young hong Kongers turn to youth hostels as housing crisis persists - Meanwhile, another type of housing in hong Kong has attracted scores of negative headlines over the years. Many people, including youths, have turned to subdivided flats or cage homes due to ...channelnewsasia