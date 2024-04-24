Glitter makeup | gli step e i prodotti per un beauty look total shine

Glitter makeup: gli step e i prodotti per un beauty look total shine (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Glitter makeup, Glitter viso, Glitter occhi, makeup con strass e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Se c’è una cosa che mette tutti d’accordo è che se si vuole brillare servono loro: gli strass. Uno dei trend beauty più popolari e che non passano mai di moda, proprio come il desiderio di sfoggiare un trucco dall’effetto shine e che lasci tutti sena fiato! Che si tratti di applicare dei brillantini sugli occhi, degli strass sul viso o dei Glitter sulle unghie, l’importante è brillare, luccicare e scintillare. In ogni momento e occasione possibile. Vediamo quindi come usare Glitter nel vostro makeup e come sfoggiare un trucco che vi faccia sentire come delle stelle. Fonte: iStockGlitter ...
